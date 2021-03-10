Sterling Bank logo

Adebayo Obajemu

Sterling Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of appointment of Messrs. Ankala Syam Prasad and Paritosh Tripathi as Non-Executive Directors on the Board of Sterling Bank Plc. The appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Ankala Syam Prasad is presently the Country Head and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Executive Committee of State Bank of India’s South African Operations. He joined the State Bank of India in 1995 as a Probationary Officer and has served in various capacities. He has extensive banking experience and is an expert in project finance, with responsibility for large corporates, foreign exchange business including trade transactions. He is well versed in regulatory compliance and reporting, identifying risk and its mitigants.

Mr. Prasad obtained his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Nagarjuna University, India. He also obtained an MBA (Financial Management) from the University of Mumbai, India.

Paritosh Tripathi is presently the General Manager Operations, International Banking Group of the State Bank of India (SBI). He joined the State Bank of India in 1990 as a Probationary Officer and has over the years served in various capacities. He has over 30 years banking experience and is an expert in the implementation of IT related policies and IT Infrastructure. He oversees the Operations & Information System Functions. He is responsible for HR and Overseas Expansion Planning and Strategy and also has oversight functions on performance monitoring, budgeting, strategy, advertisement and marketing at SBI.

Mr. Tripathi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Lucknow. He is a certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers