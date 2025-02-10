Steer clear of our affairs, Rivers Igbo council warns Ijaw People’s Congress 

The Rivers Indigenous Igbo Council (RIIC), a sociocultural organisation made of Igboid groups in Rivers State, has warned the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress (RIPC) to stop attempting to create divisions among the various Igbo speaking groups in the state.

The Rivers Indigenous People Congress which gave the warning in a statement by its president, Chimenum Amadi, accused the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress of pursuing a dangerous agenda aimed at pursuing perpetuating ethnic disunity among the Igbo groups in Rivers State with the objective of ensuring that they remain fragmented and unable to act as one people.

Recall that the Rivers Ijaw Peoples’ Congress, which claims to be the umbrella socio-cultural group of ljaw people in the eleven Local Government Areas of Rivers State, had in a statement last week, alleged of “recent irredentist posturing of some Pro- Biafra Ibo leaders, who have recklessly and provocatively declared Rivers State as the 6th Igbo State in furtherance of their illusionary pursuit of a so-called Republic of Biafra.”

According to the Ijaw group in a statement signed Rowland Sekibo, its director general, and Erastus Awortu, its secretary, “The above declaration which was widely reported in some online media platforms on 12 January, 2025, was attributed to a certain Ohaneze Ndigbo activist, in apparent show of the expansionist ambition of the Ndigbo to extend their suzerainty over Rives State,by claiming Rivers State as the 6th Igbo State!

“As a people of ljaw ethnic nationality in Rivers State, among other sister ethnic groups, notably, Ikwerre, Ogoni, Eleme, Engenni, Ogba, and Ekpeye we unequivocally state, for records purposes that none of the ethnic groups in Rivers is part of the Ndigbo ethnic nationality, and have never, as a state, collectively, been part of Ohaneze Ndigbo of the Ibo people of South East Nigeria. This is, of course, without prejudice to individual association of certain indigenes of Rivers State with Ohaneze Ndigbo by acquiring personal membership of Ohaneze, in exercise of their Constitutional right to freedom of association.

“It is both illogical and preposterous to equate such individual membership of Ohaneze with the ethnic identity of the entire Rivers state; and thus foist on the state an Igbo ethnic nationality.

“We note, with a sense of history, that this is not the first time our Ibo neighbours have sought to expand their ethnic agenda into our territory. This unbriddled political adventure dates back to the First Republic when the Ibo took advantage of their dominance of the NCNC to sponsor an Ibo candidate against our more qualified brother of Ikwerre extraction, Chief Nwobidike Nwanodi for election into the Federal House of Representatives; an election which Chief Nwanodi won, as an independent candidate, having abandoned the NCNC- Ibo platform and opted for an independent candidacy.

“Similarly, as recently as the year, 2000, Ohaneze Ndigbo dragged the Rivers State Government to the Justice Chukwudifu Oputa-led Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission, claiming, inter alia, ownership of Port Harcourt, a provocative claim which they woefully lost.

“We further recall, in retrospect, that as ljaw people, our forebears, ably led by the vibrant and courageous nationalist, Chief Dr Harold Dappa-Biriye, OON, of blessed memory- were instrumental to the creation of states on 27 May, 1967, as a strategic way of freeing our people from the Igbo-dominance under the defunct Eastern Region government.

Advertisement

“In responding to this irresponsible and provocative declaration of our state as the 6th Igbo State- we wholly associate ourselves with the earlier position of our parent body the Ijaw National Congress (INC) in its response to this eggregious act of insult to our collective sensibilities; and caution the Ohaneze leadership and its agents to cease and desist from instigating an ethnic crisis through the attempt to extend its expansionist mission to Rivers State

“A word, we dare say, is enough for the wise as we trust the wisdom of Ibo elders, with whom we have enjoyed long historical relations as neighbours- to call their children to order.”

However, in its response titled, “RE: A Rebuttal to Misleading Claims by the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress,” the Rivers Indigenous People Congress, wondered why the Ijaw group, which is keen on bringing people who speak different languages under the umbrella of one Ijaw nation, would turn around and try to separate people who speak one language into different ethnic groups.

The Rivers Igbo Congress noted that the claims made by stakeholders of the Ijaw Congress regarding the ethnic composition of Rivers State are not only misleading but also reveal a dangerous agenda aimed at perpetuating ethnic disunity.

Therefore, according to it, “It is essential to confront these assertions head-on with clear, factual rebuttals grounded in historical and anthropological evidence.”

The group noted that, “The Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress claims that the Igbo are not indigenous to Rivers State, despite evidence showing that the Igbo groups together constitute the largest single majority indigenous ethnic bloc in the State.

“Let it be clear: the Igbo constitute over 60% of the Rivers population, and this reality cannot be dismissed through misguided claims and fabricated narratives. Linguistic, sociological, cultural, and historical evidence overwhelmingly support that the communities of Ikwerre, Etche, ASA, Ndoki, Egbema, Ogba, Opobo and Ekpeye are fundamentally Igbo and part of the greater Igbo nation. This is not mere opinion—it is a documented fact from respected anthropologists over the years, as these groups share a common linguistic family, cultural practices, and historical ties.

“The Igbo(id) group represented by the Ikwere, Etche, Asa, Ndoni, Egbema, Ọgba, Ekpeye Opobo and Ndoki are indigenous to this State.

The Edoid is represented by the Engenni and Degema,

Advertisement

The Delta Cross is represented by the Abua, Odual languages,

The Central Delta Cross represented by the Ogoni and Eleme,

The Lower Cross represented by Obolo and

The Ijoid, represented by the Okrika-Kalabari-Ibani.

“The world should be marveled that a single ethnicity, the Ijaw have annexed all these language groups including the Edoids and the rest which they have no language or cultural relationship with, under Ijaw Congress but are greedily asserting that Ikwerre, Echie, ASA, Ndoki, Egbema, Ogba, Opobo and Ekpeye are individually separate ethnic groups and disassociated from the larger Igbo nation is nothing short of ethnic manipulation.

” It is thus misleading for the Rivers Ijaw Congress to define the people of Ikwerre, Echie, and Ogba—who communicate in a single language and share a unified culture—as different ethnic groups while concurrently categorizing the Ijaw groups of Okrika, Ogbia, and Obolo, who speak entirely different unintelligible languages and have distinct anthropological backgrounds, as a single ethnic unit.

“The irony is palpable; it is not only disheartening but also inaccurate to classify the Engenni and Abua people, whose languages relate more closely to those of Isoko of Delta State and Efut of Cross-River State, respectively, as Ijaw Meanwhile, the Egbema, Echie, and Ndoni, who are linguistically homogeneous, are unjustly portrayed as separate.

“This inconsistency and selective interpretation of ethnicity exposes the ulterior motives behind such categorization.

The attempts to diminish the Igbo identity within Rivers State and portray its people as fragmented serve a specific agenda. The notion implies that these groups should be viewed as separate entities, thus undermining their collective heritage. The reality, as evidenced through historical documents and reports, particularly the Willinks Commission of Inquiry, illustrates the Indigenous Igbo majority within Rivers State. Such attempts at balkanization must be recognized for what they are—strategies designed to fracture solidarity and create divisions where none should exist.

Advertisement

“The pseudo Ijaw expansionist groups continually makes claims that Igbos were listing Rivers State as 6th Igbo State, Igbos are expansionists, tagging all those identifying with their ancestry as pro Biafra agitators. From the above, which group are the real expansionists? The entirety of the Igbo nation recognizes Ikwere, Etche, Omuma, Ndoki, Asa, Ogba, Ndoni, Opobo, Ekpeye as part and parcel of the greater Igbo nation. It does not matter which geopolitical space any Igbo group is situated. Igbo is Igbo anywhere State balkanization settles the group. We have noted the calculated efforts to balkanize and sow seeds of disaffection among the Igbo-speaking regions of Rivers State. These actions seem designed to foster animosity toward the South-East and undermine the unity that has historically characterized these communities.

“In the light of the above, we state thus;

“1. The renewed quest to align and identify with our Igbo ancestry is purely borne by natives of Ikwerre, Ogba, Ndoki, Ndoni, Etche, Omuma, Opobo, Ekpeye, Asa. Individuals and people from these territories stemming from historical, anthropological and empirical evidence identifies themselves as Igbos hence while Indigenous Igbo Council was established to unify the Igbos of Rivers State.

“2. If 11 LGAs who are not mutually intelligible in language can come together to claim Ijaws under Rivers Ijaw Congress, the Igboid ethnic groups who are mutually intelligible in language (Igbo) have come to establish The Indigenous Igbo Council of Rivers State.

“3. Rivers Igbos are the ones agitating and working towards their unity with the greater Igbo nation and not Igbos of the South East.

“4. We will continually align with our kits and kins in SE as we owe no one explanation much as you do not owe us explanation for identifying with Ijaw who are alien to Rivers State.

“5. We urge the elders of Ijaw to mark their boundaries and avoid tampering with ancient boundaries.

“6. We warn henceforth, Ijaws should stay clear of Rivers IGBOS affairs and avoid venturing into issues that have no bearing with them.

“7. We will not hesitate to seek for legal redress if the Ijaws continually malign our right to identify with our Igbo ancestry.

Advertisement

“8. This incessant push to divide us is a strategy employed to marginalize and undermine our identity and we shall vehemently resist it henceforth.

“9. Ohanézè Ndígbo is a socio-cultural organisation comprising only Igbo-speaking areas, and so its influence transcends the State (administrative borders) to areas including Rivers State, where the Igbo are Indigenous. The Igbo people of Rivers State, such as Isaac Wonwu, Chibudom Wuche, Ihunwo Obi Wali, Francis Ellah, Joel Kroham, and Emmanuel Aguma, have been instrumental to Ohanézè Ndígbo.

“10. Are the RIPC insinuating that an Egbema man in Imo State is an Igbo man but the Egbema man in Rivers State is a distinct ethnic tribe? This is laughable!

“Conclusively, it is worthy to know that the Rivers Ijaw enjoy their affiliation and relationships with their brothers in Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo States. They should also allow the Ikwerre, Echie, Asa, Ndoni, Ndoki, Egbema, Ogba, Opobo and Ekpeye to enjoy their filial relationship with their brothers in the South East.

“The Urhobo or Itsekiri groups do not prevent the Anioma in Delta from maintaining their filial relationship with their Igbo brothers across Niger, and neither are their attempts to sow seeds of discords among the Izon groups of Delta State.

“Let this serve as a stern warning: we will not tolerate further attempts to undermine our unity or misrepresent our history. The Igbo bloc in Rivers State stands united and resolute against any efforts to sow division. We demand respect for our shared heritage and recognition of our rightful place within the socio-political landscape of Rivers State. Those who promote division must be held accountable for their actions and the consequences that may follow.

” Let us not forget the sacrifices made by our forebears who envisioned a united and harmonious Rivers State, and let us not allow their legacy to be eroded by narrow-minded ethnic agendas.”