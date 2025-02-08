Osun West APC tasks FG, state govt on road rehabilitation 

Leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial District has tasked Federal Government and Osun state Government to, as a matter of urgency, see to rehabilitation of both state and federal roads in the district as they are all in deplorable conditions.

This was part of their resolve at the stakeholders meeting held at the district office, in Iwo on Friday.

According to the communique issued and signed by its chairman, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola, the district is calling on the government concerned to see to the plight of the district.

“We are using this time to call on Osun State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria to consider all roads in our District for rehabilitation prior to the expiration of this tenure”

The stakeholder’s meeting also resolved to uphold the communiqué issued by the apex leaders of the district of zoning the 2026 gubernatorial ticket of APC to West.

The communiqué reads this; “We further resolved as a united District today that our Former Governor H/E Alh Gboyega Oyetola has the Right of First Refusal to APC, 2026 Governorship ticket but if he declines the ticket, this District is passionately calling our Party leaders to Zone 2026 APC Guber ticket to OSUN WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT as reiterated in our first COMMUNIQUE”

“We remain focused and indivisible District as a sure stronghold of APC in Osun State”

“The Youth elements of this District are enjoined to attend their meeting slated for the 9th day of Feb 2025 in the District’s Office, Iwo”