Stamp out oil theft or face sanctions - NSCDC to commanders

Adebayo Obajemu

Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has given a marching order to all zonal and state commanders of the Corps to eradicate all forms of oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the country or face stiff sanctions.

Audi who said oil is the life wire of the Nigerian economy, noted that NSCDC as an important agency in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure as enshrined in its Act 2003 and amended in 2007 must live up to its billing to deliver on this crucial mandate.

He gave the order during a strategic meeting with Zonal Commanders, State Commandants and Head of Anti-vandal Units of all state commands in the country, in Abuja.

Worried by spate of oil theft and illegal bunkering in spite stringent measures put in place, and recent directive by the federal government for security agencies to curtail the menace, the NSCDC boss urged all Commandants and senior officers to return to their various formations, zones, states and units and buckle up.

“We have our Standard Operating Procedures, Code of Conduct and other rules that will be applied to sanction anyone who is recalcitrant,” he said.

“The Corps is going to use its hammer on any personnel who is involved in compromise on the oil theft and illegal bunkering to severely punish erring personnel. We have gotten the approval of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Ra’uf Aragbesola, to severely sanction anyone caught sabotaging government efforts.”

According to him, there are reports of compromise and a panel of enquiry has been instituted by his administration and warned that any NSCDC personnel found wanting will face appropriate disciplinary measures.

The Commandant General assured that NSCDC is on ground to to implement its mandates in synergy with other security agencies and called for timely supply of information to Corps which will be treated with utmost confidentiality.