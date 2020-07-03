By KUNLE IDOWU

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Ogun State was yesterday thrown into grief when one of its officers died in a road accident.

According to the Corps Disaster Management Office, the deceased, Miss Adejobi Grace, met her untimely death at the Ibara Orile junction when she was run over by a car.

It was learnt that Grace was on her way to her outpost in Ibara Orile in Oke-Ogun Division on a motorcycle with registration number TTN 383 when she fell off the motorcycle as a result of overspeeding by the okada rider.

The Disaster Management Office of the Corps explained that immediately after Grace fell off the motorcycle, a car with registration number AYE 834 AA coming behind ran over her, causing deep laceration on her face.

She was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre,Abeokuta, where she later gave up the ghost.

Hallmark however learnt that the okada rider, whose identity could still not be ascertained at press time took to his heels immediately after the accident while the state Police Command and the state NSCDC had begun serious manhunt for him.

The driver of the car it was learnt, had been taken to Lafenwa Police Station, Abeokuta, together with this car and motorcycle the late officer rode on.