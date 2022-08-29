Nigerian stock market returns 0.63% WtD, gains N168bn

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market last week ended on a bullish note, engineered by growth in the share prices of Airtel Africa, Nestle, MTN and other 24 stocks.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization was up by 0.63% to arrive at 49,682.15 and N26.797 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 914 million units of shares were traded in 18,021 deals, valued at N15.263 billion.

The market breadth ended negative as 27 stocks gained against 38 stocks that plummeted in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

NEM Insurance led other gainers in the course of last week with 30.89% growth, closing at N5.00 from the previous close of N3.82.

Mutual Benefits Assurance, Japaul Gold, Multiverse and Honeywell Flour grew their share prices by 20.00%, 17.24%, 14.29% and 12.470% respectively.

Others among top 10 gainers include: CWG (10.00%), University Press (9.88%), Learn Africa (9.78%), CAVERTON (9.52%) and COURTVILLE (9.09%) respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Northern Nigerian Flour Mills led other price decliners, shedding 12.79% of its share price to close at N7.50 from the previous close of N8.60.

FTN Cocoa, ELLAHLAKES, Fidson and Vitafoam shed 12.12%, 10.00%, 9.80% and 9.78% respectively.

Others among top 10 price decliners include: NPF Microfinance Bank (-9.09%), SEPLAT (-8.44%), ETERNA OIL (-8.33%), LASACO (-7.69%) and Coronation Insurance (-7.32%) respectively.