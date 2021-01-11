The Department of State Security Services (SSS), has raised an alarm over what it called plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

This is contained in a statement on Monday by the SSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, in Abuja.

The statement said part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

The SSS spokesperson added that the targeted states include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another,” he said.

“While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.”

Mr Afunanya, therefore, urged law abiding citizens to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.