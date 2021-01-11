OBINNA EZUGWU

Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Nigeria’s former ambassador to United States, Israel and Cyprus, Professor George Obiozor on his emergence as president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Atiku in a statement on Monday, described Obiozor as tried, tested and figure, noting that by his election, Ndigbo has demonstrated their readiness to play the frontline role expected of them in Nigeria

“I congratulate Professor George Obiozor on his election as President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo. By electing such a tried, tested and reliable figure, Ndigbo has demonstrated their readiness to play the frontline role expected of them in Nigeria,” Atiku said.

“Congratulations also to all those who midwifed the transparent process through which he and others emerged.”