Sponsors of Plateau attacks known – Gov Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State on Friday said the incessant attacks on his state are acts of terrorism, claiming security agencies know the aggressors.

Mutfwang said the earlier the nation deals with the attacks, the better, claiming those sponsoring terrorism are known.

According to DailyPost, the governor spoke on Friday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme following the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed his electoral victory in the last gubernatorial election.

A five-member panel led by Justice Emmanuel Agim reversed the decision of the appellate court which sacked Mutfwang.

The governor, who weighed in on the recent attacks in his state that left over 200 people killed, believes the attacks on the Plateau are acts of terrorism.

“What I can tell you about the killings in Plateau and the attacks in recent times is that they are pure acts of terrorism.

“I believe that the sponsors of the terrorists, the financiers of the terrorists and those who arm the terrorists are known.

“And the security agencies know them or they have the capacity to know them. And that is why we are insisting that the security agencies must do their work, which is to protect lives and properties,” he said.

