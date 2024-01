Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, on Friday, held a closed-door session with governors elected on the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fifteen governors attended held at the council chamber of the State House.

The agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed.

They include those from Imo, Sokoto, Kwara, Benue, Kaduna, Cross River, Ogun, Borno, Ondo, Yobe, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kogi, Ekiti, and Lagos State.

