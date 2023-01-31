SpaceX’s Starlink goes live in Nigeria

SpaceX’s Starlink is now live in Nigeria, the company confirmed on Sunday, stating that Nigeria was the first African country to enjoy its services.

The Elon Musk owned tweeted, “Starlink is now available in Nigeria – the first African country to receive service.”

Nigeria is the 47th country in the world to get Starlink Internet services.

Starlink seeks to deliver a global broadband network, using a constellation of Low Earth Orbit to provide high-speed internet coverage with the capacity to penetrate rural and geographically isolated areas.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission, broadband penetration hit 47.36 per cent as of December 2022. Nigeria hopes to increase its broadband penetration to 50 per cent in 2023 and 90 per cent in 2025.

The ‘Nigerian National Broadband Plan: 2020–2025,’ reads in part, “The new Broadband Plan is designed to deliver data download speeds across Nigeria of a minimum 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90 per cent of the population by 2025 at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data (i.e. 2 per cent of median income or 1 per cent of minimum wage).