Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, received his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ramaphosa arrived the Villa at about 10a.m. in a visit that has been overshadowed by the Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa.

He was received by his host, President Buhari and thereafter inspected a guard of honour and was treated to a 21-gun salute.

His visit to the Villa is coming hours after the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed the first two cases of the Omicron variant in the country.

The carriers were said to be travellers from South Africa.