Anambra State Governor-Elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has called for improved participation in local politics by Nigerians as a way to turn around the nation’s fortunes.

Soludo spoke in Abuja on Saturday at the graduation ceremony of the pioneer class of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance founded by former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili.

According to Professor Soludo, local politics may offer a more viable route for national development than the current obsession with Abuja.

“The key is to participate in the process or stop complaining,”Soludo said.

“For Nigerians, most people focus on politics in Abuja, and we have for too long tried in vain to fix Nigeria from the up.

“It is time to try fixing it and its politics from below, from the subnational units, the local governments, the villages, the clans.

“If you have something to offer, go and run for office. Win or lose, your participation will add something to the process.”

Meanwhile, Soludo, who would be inaugurated on March 17, has commiserated with the victims of the fire incident at the Obodo Ukwu end of the Onitsha-Owerri Road in Onitsha.

The fire occurred early Friday following a petrol tanker explosion, which razed buildings and shops in the market around the scene.

A statement on Saturday by his media aide, Mr Joe Anatune, said Soludo expressed deep concern over the magnitude of material losses suffered by the victims.

He lamented the incessant tanker explosions in the Onitsha axis and other cities around the country as he gave an assurance that a lasting solution to prevent a reoccurrence would be proffered.

Soludo commended President Mohammadu Buhari, and Governor Willie Obiano for their immediate reactions and condolences to the victims.

He commended the gallantry of the youths, fire service officials and other security personnel who came immediately to the scene to stem the tide of the fire.