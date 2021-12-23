Nigerian soldiers have reportedly opened fire on protesters who came out to register their grievances after bandits killed no fewer than eight persons and abducted 17 women in Faskari local government area in Katsina state.

The Deputy Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly and member representing Faskari Constituency, Engr. Dalhatu Tafoki had confirmed the killing by bandits to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

Tafoki who lamented that the area has been under continuous attacks by bandits in the last four to five days, said among those killed was a man attacked, killed and set ablaze in his car.

“For about five days now, the issue of insecurity has continued to occur. There was an attack on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and yesterday (Tuesday). They attacked Kwakware near Sheme, they kidnapped about 17 women, he said.

“The next day, they attacked a village called Kampani Mai-Lafiya near Sheme and along Gusau-Funtua road, where they attacked a man in his car, killed him and set him ablaze in his car.

“After that, they went to Unguwar Ibrahim, where they had a field day and operated for over an hour. They killed seven persons while seven others were injured and hospitalized.

“And that was why I tabled the matter on the floor of the house for urgent action.

“Govt should redouble efforts to ensure adequate security in Katsina State and the worst hit areas,” Tafoki stated.

However, it also gathered that angry residents on Wednesday stormed and barricaded the Funtua-Sheme highway in Katsina state in protest of the continuous attacks in the area, but soldiers were said to have been deployed to quell the protest and in the process they killed two protesters.

“Nigerian soldiers killed 2 protesters yesterday & injured 4 in Kanon Haki village, Katsina,” narrated Bulama Bukarti @bulamabukarti, a senior analyst at the Tony Blair Institute who tracks activities of bandits in the region. “Protests started after a terror attack that killed 7 on Tues. Victims told BBC Hausa that they reported the attack but didn’t get help & when they started protesting, soldiers opened fire.”

As at the time of writing, the Katsina police command was yet to issue any official statement on the matter just as effort to reach the Command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah proved abortive.