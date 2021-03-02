A Sokoto businessman kidnapped by bandits on Monday, Alhaji Rabi’u Amarawa, has been reportedly killed by his abductors after collecting N5 million as ransom, according to Daily Trust report.

During the kidnap ordeal at the weekend 12 people, including relatives of the businessman, were killed while attempting to rescue him from the abductors.

According to a family source, the businessman was killed after the payment of the N5million ransom.

“We were reliably told about his death and people have gone into the forest to recover his body,” he said

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said he was not aware of the development.

“But I will make my contacts and get back to you,” he said.

Daily Trust learnt that the suspected bandits launched an attack at the area around 2 am on Monday and picked Rabi’u Amarawa at his residence.

According to reports, some members of his family alerted the vigilantes and other residents of the community who mobilized and went after the gunmen.

The suspected bandits fired shots at them, resulting in the death of 12 persons, including a younger brother of the deceased