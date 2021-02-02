A coalition of rights activists and scholars has alleged that six Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction have been secretly executed in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, after a hasty secret trial at which they were denied legal representation of their choice.

The coalition said it was informed of the shocking development by Barr E.R. Okoroafor, an international human rights lawyer, who was allegedly denied the right to defend his client at the secret trial.

The Army has described the allegation as “Fake News.”

The coalition said in the Executive Summary of an upcoming report, a copy of which was made available to News Express: “We have received with rude shock and deepest dismay the Monday, 25th Jan 2021 secret execution of six Igbo Christian soldiers, attached to the Armory Department of the Nigerian Army, Abacha Barracks in Abuja. The slain Igbo Christian soldiers; namely: Prince Ukwuoma, son of a traditional ruler; Ebube Isaiah, Amos Azubuike, Ekene Ebere, Moses Anyim and Godwin Uchendu were secretly executed under the instruction of now Retired Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, a day before he left office on Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021. This shocking news was disclosed to us by Barr E.R. Okoroafor, an int’l human rights lawyer, who is very conversant with the matter and was also contacted by one of the slain soldiers through his family to defend them in the trumped up charges, executed using hazy and clandestine Military Court Martial.

According to the int’l rights lawyer, “sometime in Sept 2020, an allegation of missing weapons was made at Abacha Barracks and it was immediately traced to a senior Colonel of Fulani-Hausa Muslim origin and instead of the COAS to issue query and sanction the Colonel, he exonerated him on the grounds of his tribe and religion. The COAS turned around and ordered for the arrest of 12 soldiers guarding the armory, comprising six Igbo soldiers, three Yoruba soldiers and three Fulani-Hausa Muslim soldiers. In the end, the latter soldiers were shielded and exonerated under questionable circumstances and the six Igbo soldiers made to face secret court martial during which they were blocked and prevented from having access to their families and defense lawyers of their choice”.

“Barr E.R. Okoroafor also told the Coalition that his attempts to stand in for the Igbo soldiers were stiffly opposed and he was flimsily told by the Army’s Legal Department that “civilian lawyers are not allowed to defend the accused soldiers except military lawyers”. Their trial was totally shrouded in secrecy and never disclosed to the public through Army statements till date; likewise their constitutional right of appeal to Court of Appeal and Supreme Court which was also totally denied. The persecuted and executed soldiers protested their innocence to the point of tendering their resignation in protest; all to no avail.

“Apart from their secret execution being totally despicable and condemnable and a clear case of ethnic cleansing, the Coalition also strongly suspects that the six Igbo soldiers were framed or singled out for persecution on the grounds of their ethnicity and religion. It is also doubtful whether the offense of ‘missing weapons’ in peace time is commensurable with death sentence in the Nigerian Military laws, all subject to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended. Another shocking part was where the immediate past Army Chief derived his power to order for secret execution of “justly” and “unjustly” convicted soldiers. This is more so when there is a national moratorium on death penalty in Nigeria. The Coalition therefore notes further that dozens, if not hundreds of Igbo soldiers have in recent times particularly since 2017/8 died under similar circumstances both in battle fronts and ‘peace time’. Additionally, there have been several reported and unreported cases of dismissals, resignations and desertions involving soldiers and officers of old Eastern Nigeria extraction on account of the ethnic cleansing under Buratai as Nigerian Army Chief.”

Below are signatories to the report:

Emeka Umeagbalasi (M.Sc.), Board Chair, Int’l Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law

Prof Anthony Ejiofor-Chairman, World Igbo Congress (USA)

Prof Uzodimma Nwala-President, Ala-Igbo Dev Foundation (ADF)

Prof Justice Chidi-President, Concerned Elites for Better Society Initiative

Prof Justin Akujieze-President, Ekwenche Research Institute (USA)

Moses Nwaigwe-President, Biafra Genocide Survivors Group (USA)

Austin Okeke, Esq.-Global Leader, Igbo Board of Deputies (UK)

Kanayo K. Odeluga, MD., MPH-Executive Director, Igbo League, Inc.(USA)

Mercy Alu, MBA, PhD-Executive Coordinator, the Int’l Association of African Authors & Scholars (USA)

Onyenkachi Orjiako, Esq.-Rep, Int’l Society for War Against Lawlessness (USA)

Okezie Kelechi-ED, Neighborhood Environment Watch Foundation

Jerry Chidozie Chukwuokoro-Rep, Int’l Solidarity for Peace & Human Rights Initiative

Comrades Chilos Godsent & Zulu Ofoelue-Reps, Igbo National Council

Ezekwike Chekwube Violet, Esq.-Founder, New Home Mentoring & Dev Initiative

Comrade Aloysius Attah-Chair, Civil Liberties Organization, Southeast

Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, President, Igbo Ekunie Initiative

Comrade Justine Ijeoma-ED, Human Rights Social Dev & Environmental Foundation

Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme-Chair, Civil Liberties Organization, Anambra State

Comrade Peter Onyegiri-ED, Center for Human Rights & Peace Advocacy

Comrade Alex Olisa-Rep, Southeast Good Governance Forum

Comrade Nnana Nelson Nwafor-ED, Foundation for Environment Rights Advocacy & Dev.

Comrade Nkwocha Anozie-ED, Initiative for Ideal Dev & Emancipatory Leadership

Comrade Emeku Uche-Rep, Easy-life Initiative for Rural Youths

Comrade Samuel Njoku-Chair, Human Rights Organization of Nigeria

Comrade Ngwobia O. Ngwobia-Rep Primate Salvation Initiative