Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor, has cautioned Simon Ekpa, the self acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, against imposing sit-at-home order in the Southeast.

Edochie noted that hat the sit-at-home order issued by him will not bring Biafra dreams to life, but would create resentment from the people.

Yul Edochie stated this on his twitter handle on Friday.

He said, “Dear Simon Ekpa, ‘sit at home’ will not bring Biafra.

“Suffering your own people will not bring Biafra. Nigeria wasn’t joined by Emeka or Chioma, Nigeria was joined by the British Govt. for their own personal reasons, therefore suffering your people to make a point is of no use. To achieve Biafra we must find peaceful & diplomatic ways to make the world hear our voice. And it starts by preaching LOVE, PEACE & UNITY amongst Ndi Igbo.”

He added, “Using violence on your people will only bring division. And a divided house can never achieve anything meaningful.”