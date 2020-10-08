By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A non governmental organisation, Lead Generation Initiative on Wednesday commenced intensive training for selected youths in Osun State.

The youths drawn from all local government areas of the state will undergo trainings on political participation, community development, effective communication and nation building.

Chairman of the organization, Shina Peller said the motive behind the training is to raise conscious leaders who will stand tall amidst challenges of 21st century.

The Federal lawmaker, representing Kajola, Iwajowa Federal constituency, Oyo State, said Nigerian youths are valuable assets to the nation if they they channel their energy in the rightful position.

He said its high time for youths to find a sustainable structure that they can ride on to achieve Nigeria of their dream, saying Nigeria will become a better place with leaders that are ready to consciously take charge of their immediate community.

The youths need to strive to take their rightful place and disallow being constantly short-changed. Bring value to the table and boost their negotiating power.” He added.

He attributed all the socio-vices among Nigerian youths to lack of the sustainable platform that could engage them to achieve their dream.

The Lawmaker said Nigerian youths are great assets to the country and must contribute to nation building.

“Nigerian youths are valuable assets to the nation. To best put it, they are critical stakeholders in the nation-building processes. However, the youths need to strive to take their rightful place and disallow being constantly short-changed. Bring value to the table and boost their negotiating power.

“As you embark on the journey of becoming leaders, choose to be an inter-dependent one that will be trained to train others and garner like minds for effective community development. Do not hesitate to get involved in policymaking decisions and show interest in issues that concerns governance and nation-building.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for works on Osun State, Remi Omowaiye appreciated the Lawmaker for bringing the programme to the state.

Omowaiye, while urging the participants to maximize the opportunity provided by the training, also promised the support of the state government.

He urged the participants to make judicious use of the opportunity and put what they learned into use , saying “We must stop saying we are the leaders of tomorrow by mouth rather prepare ourselves for greater responsibility for tomorrow.

The Executive Director of LGI, Mrs Ayobola Peller said the organization will continue to work to raise leaders from the grassroots who will be agents of desired changes.

Commenting on the importance of the programme, Samson Owoyokun, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Osun State on Special Duties and Regional Integration [SDRI] also said that what Nigeria lacks is leadership.

Speaking on behalf of other participants,

Anifat Abudulkareem and Opeyemi Oladimeji commended the organisers of the training, saying the training was very timely.

They also commended the state government of Osun , under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for it support for the Programme.

The Get Involved Leadership Training started in Ibadan, Oyo state in September and is planned to training hundreds of thousands of youths across the six geopolitical zones of the country.