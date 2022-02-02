By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Correspondent of Vangaurd Newspaper, Shina Abubarkar, has emerged as the new chairman of Osun NUJ correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The newly elected officers of the chapel are to to pilot the affairs of the chapel for another three years.

A statement by the Secretary of the Chapel, Lateef Dada indicated that Abubakar emerged Chairman in the election contested with Hameed Oyegbade of Daily Trust Newspaper.

Abubakar polled 16 votes to defeat Hameed who scored 9 votes.

Other executives elected unopposed are: Ayobami Agboola of Oodua News (Vice-Chairman), Lateef Dada of Daily Sun Newspaper (Secretary), Deborah Oladejo of Western Post (Asst. Sec), Jide Idowu of NAN (Treasurer).

The new chairman, Abubakar, promised to work towards sustaining the unity that has existed in the chapel and give common interest the utmost priority.

