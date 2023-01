Seyi Tinubu, the son of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Nwannedinamba’ in Anambra State on Tuesday.

He was honoured with the chieftaincy title by the traditional ruler of Mbaukwu kingdom, Igwe Peter Anukwu. He was also recognised as a son-in-law of Ndigbo.

The title ‘Nwannedinamba’ means brother from another land.