A rights group, Socioeconomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has vowed to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Police Force to court over ‘intimidation’ and ‘attacks’ on supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate.

Obi had on Tuesday, raised alarm over what he described as reports of attacks on his supporters, a day after his supporter known as Peter Obi’s Flag Boy, and his camera man were attacked by thugs suspected to loyal to Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Wednesday, SERAP said, “We’re suing the Buhari administration and Nigeria Police Force over reports of intimidation and attacks on supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate in some parts of the country. Everyone has the right to participation and assembly.”