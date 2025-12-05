Connect with us

Seplat Energy Completes Inlet Gas Exchanger Replacement on East Area Project
Seplat Energy Plc has successfully completed the replacement of the Inlet Gas Exchanger (IGE) module on its East Area Project (EAP) platform in OML 67, offshore Nigeria. The IGE module, a key component in the Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) extraction process, was the company’s primary offshore capital project for 2025 and was completed on budget.

Since the EAP complex was restarted, facility performance has met expectations. Gross NGL sales volumes at EAP in late November rose over 100% to around 6,850 barrels of oil per day (bopd) – approximately 3,500 bopd net working interest – compared with 3,360 bopd (~1,720 bopd net working interest) recorded in the first nine months of 2025. Volumes are expected to further increase to around 11,000 bopd (~5,700 bopd net working interest) in the coming months as the facility reaches target efficiency levels.

The project, completed over six weeks in November, involved load-out, lifting, installation, tie-in, commissioning, and start-up activities. The work, totaling more than 2.2 million man-hours, was carried out safely, without incident, and to the highest industry standards.

Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, said:

“We are pleased to have delivered our first major offshore capital project on budget. The replacement of the IGE unit on our EAP platform builds on the success of our idle well recovery programme and is a key catalyst for near-term production growth on our offshore assets acquired in December 2024.”

He added that the new IGE unit is critical to efficient NGL processing. “NGLs, particularly pentane, represent some of the highest-margin barrels in our portfolio. The butane we produce is being sold directly into the domestic market, enhancing energy access and supporting clean cooking solutions for Nigeria.”

Brown concluded: “The successful completion of this project highlights the quality of our project and operations teams, our strong partnerships, and the support of local communities, reaffirming Seplat Energy’s commitment to offshore growth that delivers value for Nigeria and our stakeholders.”

