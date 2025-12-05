Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

NUC secures €40m loan to boost ICT projects in 10 federal universities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has received the first tranche of a €40 million loan from the French Development Agency (AFD) to fund ICT projects in 10 selected Nigerian universities. The initial disbursement of €3 million has already been credited to the Commission’s Central Bank account to kick-start the programme.

Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, Executive Secretary of NUC, said the initiative is aimed at strengthening research, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and skills development across Nigeria’s university system. He noted that the Commission has made significant progress since he assumed office a year ago.

Ribadu stated: “We have secured a €40 million loan from the French Development Agency for the ICT Blueprint Project in 10 selected universities. The first tranche of €3 million has been deposited to commence implementation.”

He highlighted other achievements under his leadership, including strengthening internal financial management, expanding access to university education through the licensing of new private universities, and approving new programs and units.

Ribadu also noted that the Commission has supported the establishment of publicly funded universities, expanded open and distance learning centers, and continued system-wide quality assurance exercises. The 2025 Accreditation Exercise is currently ongoing.

The ICT Blueprint Project is expected to modernize digital infrastructure, enhance teaching and learning, and equip students with skills relevant to Nigeria’s evolving knowledge economy.

