Adebayo Obajemu

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading Nigerian independent oil and gas company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and London Stock Exchange, has confirmed that the following currency exchange rates will be applicable in determining the interim dividend for Q1 2021 to any shareholder that qualifies for and has elected to receive the dividend payment in Naira or GBP:

Exchange Rate

1 USD = 410.29 Naira

1 USD = 0.7062 GBP

The exchange rate for the Naira or Pound Sterling amounts payable was determined by reference to the exchange rates applicable to the US dollar available on 25th May 2021.

The date for dividend currency election to the Company’s Registrars is 2nd June 2021. In the absence of a qualifying dividend currency election by shareholders to the appropriate Registrar, dividends will be paid in their default currency. Shareholders should refer to the Company’s announcement on 29th April 2021 for definition of default currencies and dividend currency election forms can be found on the company website at https://seplatpetroleum.com/investors/dividend