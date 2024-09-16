Connect with us

Senator Oyewumi empowers over 200 market women in Osun West
Published

13 seconds ago

Senator Oyewumi empowers over 200 market women in Osun West

 

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader and the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, on Monday empowered over 200 market women across the 10 local governments of the Senatorial District with cash grants.

The disbursed amounts, which were a part of the funds allocated during a skill acquisition program meant to help the women run their businesses smoothly, were part of the long term plan by the senator to educate and empower women in his area of representation.

The beneficiaries appreciated the intervention and vowed to make good use of the assistance.

Every one of them rejoiced at the generosity of Senator Oyewumi, describing how he has made great efforts to solve their financial problems. They described the initiative as a great opportunity, stressing that the money received will help in improving their businesses and and their lives.

Hon. Ayodele Yemi, Special adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke who represented his principal, also praised Senator Oyewumi’s gesture and appreciated him for sponsoring projects for the people.

He said such projects were consistent with the policies of the state government, aimed at enhancing the women’s ability to provide for themselves and their families.

The program was attended by Community leaders, Religious leaders and Political Stakeholders across Osun West.

