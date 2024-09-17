Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has decried the low physical and infrastructure development in Ile Ife, the cradle of Yoruba people, declaring that the source of Yoruba race deserves total upgrade in terms of flyovers, dualised roads and upgraded facilities befitting the cultural capital of Yoruba people.

Adeleke stated this while playing host to a delegation of Ife Development Board at the Government House on Monday.

According to the governor, the low developmental outlook of the ancient city is not acceptable to him and his team, hence the decision to commence massive upgrade starting with the Lagere flyover and the dualisation of the road leading to the palace.

He justified his administration’s decision to change the face of Ile Ife on the ground that the ancient city cannot continue to look like a village when global visitor comes calling, affirming that Ile Ife is too important to remain low rated in infra outlook.

Governor Adeleke, accompanied by his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi told the visiting dignitaries that Ile Ife is not only the cultural capital and source of all Yourba people but also the global tourism and religious base of Yorubas in North America, South America and other parts of the world.

Thanking the Ooni of Ife and other Ife leaders for supporting him on the ongoing flyover and dualisation projects at Ile Ife, the Governor said aside the cultural and tourism factors, the economic case for the Lagere flyover has been well canvassed as the junction is the meeting point for business interaction from Osun West, from Ilesa and from Ondo through Garage Olode.

“Our administration is committed to completing the flyover as well as the dualisation of the road leading to the Ooni palace. I want to be recorded in history as the Governor who transformed Ile Ife into a modern cultural and tourism city”, the Governor told the leaders.

On the requests for rehabilitation of some other roads at Ile Ife, the Governor assured that the list would be forwarded to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for addition to the list of roads scheduled for reconstruction and rehabilitation.

He promised that the request for expansion of the dualisation to Ilesa Garage will be evaluated for further action by the technical team.

On security, he assured the Ife Development Board that his administration is already reforming the state’s Amotekun security service as a bridge between local communities and the federal security services.

He explained that local vigilante and forest hunters would henceforth be working with Amotekun service and other formal security agencies to secure Osun cities and rural areas.

On the need for further action on the agricultural sector, the Governor informed the delegation that the state government will soon unveil an AFDB supported agricultural processing zone to be located at Ile Ife.

Speaking earlier, the President of Ife Development Board, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his development strides in Osun state and particularly at Ile Ife, listing requests touching on road expansion, security and agriculture.

He reiterated that “Ile-Ife is our collective heritage. It deserves more than passing attention. As the ancestral home of all Yoruba both here in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, we all owe ourselves the duty to transform it and make it more amiable, more welcoming as the poster place for all proud Yoruba”, Adefaye told the Governor.

Governor Adeleke subsequently directed the Deputy Governor to ensure follow up on the meeting to ensure sustainable partnership between the state government and the Ile Ife Development Board.

