The Nigerian Senate has inaugurated a 56-man committee to review the 1999 constitution.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan inaugurated the committee during plenary on Thursday.

The committee which is to be chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, comprises at least a senator each from the 36 States and two members from each of the six geo-political zones.

The Members are:

Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi;

Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Borrofice;

Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi;

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe;

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha;

Minority Whip, Philip Aduda;

Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u.

Ike Ekweremadu;

Opeyemi Bamidele,

Smart Adeyemi,

Danjuma Goje,

James Manager,

Stella Oduah,

Oluremi Tinubu,

Biodun Olujimi,

Uche Ekwuenife,

Aisha Dahiru.