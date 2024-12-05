Senate passes ISB 2024 to boost market regulation

In a major boost to the operations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian capital market, the Senate has passed the Investments and Securities Bill (ISB) 2024,

The ISB, meant to repeal the Securities and Exchange Commission Act, scaled third reading on the floor of the Senate Wednesday.

During the consideration of the report on the Bill from the committee on Capital Market, Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno stated that it will protect investors and eliminate fraudulent dealings in the capital market.

Leading the debate, Senator Osita Izunaso, Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market said the bill sought to repeal the Investments and Securities Act, of 2007 and enact the Investments and Securities Act, 2024 stating that the ISB is capable of transforming the capital market, encourage the influx of foreign investors as well as boost investors’ confidence, among others.

Izunaso said: “The Bill seeks to repeal the existing Investments and Securities Act 2007, and to establish a new market infrastructure and wide-ranging system of regulation of investments and securities businesses in Nigeria especially in the areas of derivatives, systematic risk management, financial market infrastructure and Ponzi scheme and platforms.

He said, “It was meant to establish the Securities and Exchange Commission as the apex regulatory authority for the Nigerian Capital Market. It will be a regulation of the Market to ensure capital formation, the protection of investors, maintenance of fair, efficient and transparent market, and reduction of systemic risk.”

Izunaso further said the main objective of the bill was to enact legislation that aligned with global dynamics as they relate to the regulation of capital market through the provision of an innovative regulatory framework.

“It will protect the integrity of the security market against all forms of market abuse and insider dealing. It will prevent unauthorised, illegal, unlawful, fraudulent and unfair trade practices, relating to securities and investments.”

He said that the overriding purpose of the proposed legislation was to strengthen the capacity of the Commission for the effective performance of its statutory mandate as well as reposition that vital sector of the economy for national economic transformation.

The bill was also supported by Senators Isa Jibrin(APC-Kogi) and Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos).

According to Jibrin, “We have been having problems in terms of definite assignments that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is supposed to carry to ensure that the Nigerian Capital Market functions effectively. This amendment is very important to ensure that SEC does its job in line with the global best practice.”

While announcing the passage of the Bill, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio said a lot of people would be happy to infuse funds into the capital market when they know a lot of the risk has been minimised.

He thereafter referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Capital Market for further legislative actions.

Recently, Emomotimi Agama, Director General, SEC said the Bill is pushing for harsher penalties on Ponzi scheme operators through the proposed Investments and Securities Bill (ISB) 2024, which mandates a minimum fine of N20 million or up to 10 years in prison, or both.

Agama explained that the bill explicitly prohibits Ponzi and pyramid schemes, fortifying protections for investors against illegal fund managers adding that it aims to shield Nigerian investors from fraudulent schemes and enhance the capital market’s global competitiveness

A notable amendment in the Bill would allow the Investor Protection Fund (IPF), established by securities exchanges, to cover investor losses linked to the deregistration of brokerage firms, extending beyond the current coverage of bankruptcy or negligence cases.

Agama also noted the need for updates to the existing ISB 2007 to reduce ambiguities and align Nigeria’s capital market regulations with international standards.

“This bill’s passage would be pivotal in setting Nigeria on the path to a world-class capital market,” he stated, underscoring the role of a robust capital market in economic diversification.

The ISB 2024 also introduces regulatory frameworks for Commodity Exchanges and Warehouse Receipts, essential steps for developing Nigeria’s commodities sector.