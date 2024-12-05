Netflix, leading global video streaming services firm, has restated its commitment to investing in Nigerian stories, amid rumours of its exit from the country.

The Group Account Director, Edafe Onoriode, from Netflix’s public relations agency, Hill and Knowlton Strategies, who responded to the news of the platform’s exit from Nigeria, said, “We are not exiting Nigeria. We will continue to invest in Nigerian stories to delight our members.”

The rumours emerged after a Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan in a now-viral video, disclosed that Netflix had reportedly cancelled several commissioned projects.

“Three years ago, when we signed the three-film deal with Netflix, it was really exciting,” Afolayan said.

He expressed disappointment that, despite the global success of those films, Netflix appeared dissatisfied with their local returns.

“Thank God we had shot seasons two and three, because all the other people that were commissioned with us at the same time were cancelled,” he added.

Netflix has established a significant partnership with Nollywood, enhancing its presence in Nigeria since 2016.

This collaboration began with the acquisition of distribution rights for popular films and culminated in the production of original content, such as Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, the first Nigerian Netflix original.

In 2023, Netflix revealed that it had invested $23m and licenced 283 Nollywood titles since 2016.

Last year, London-based research firm Omdia revealed that Nigeria accounts for just 10.5 per cent of Netflix’s African subscriber base, while South Africa dominates with a commanding 73.3 per cent.