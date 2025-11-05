Connect with us

Bandits attack Niger rep, injure security aides
Bandits attack Niger rep, injure security aides

Suspected bandits on Tuesday launched an attack on the member of the House of Representatives representing Borgu and Agwara Federal Constituency of Niger State, Hon. Jafaru Mohammed Ali.

The incident reportedly occurred at Kuble village along the Agwara–Babana road around 1:00 p.m. while the lawmaker was travelling to meet constituents over planned developmental projects.

Sources said the attackers opened fire on the convoy, leaving several persons injured. Security aides attached to the lawmaker were said to have sustained serious injuries during the ambush.

“The member and his entourage are currently receiving treatment,” a source familiar with the situation confirmed.

Soldiers were later deployed to the area to provide reinforcement and restore order.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The attack adds to growing concerns over a resurgence of banditry in parts of Niger State, especially along remote highways in Borgu and Agwara local government areas.

