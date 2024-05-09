Connect with us

Business

Senate okays death penalty for drug traffickers
Advertisement

Business

Wabote dragged to EFCC over NCDMB projects fund disbursement

Business

Reps asks CBN to suspend implementation of 0.5% cybercrime levy

Business

Zenith Bank delivers impressive returns for shareholders, declares N125bn dividend

Business

Transcorp Group records N45.7bn profit in Q1 2024

Business

Presidential committee proposes VAT increase

Business

Aliko Dangote Foundation, WEF unveil 2024 Class of Dangote Fellows

Business

CBN lists all licensed Deposit Money Banks

Business

Microsoft sacks workers at Lagos office as it plans exit from Nigeria

Business

Cyber security: FG milking a dying economy - Peter Obi

Business

Senate okays death penalty for drug traffickers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senate commends FG for N4.83trn ways and means payment

The Senate has approved death penalty for drug traffickers in the country.

According to Daily Trust, this is sequel to the consideration of a report of the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Drugs and Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno North), presented the report during plenary on Thursday.

News continues after this Advertisement

The bill, which passed third reading, is aimed at updating the list of dangerous drugs, strengthening the operations of the NDLEA, reviewing penalties, and empowering the establishment of laboratories.

Section 11 of the current act prescribes life sentence for drug traffickers found guilty of the offence by a competent court. But the 2024 bill sought an amendment to reflect a stiffer penalty which is death.

Although the report did not recommend a death penalty for the offence, during consideration, Senator Ali Ndume moved that the life sentence should be upgraded to the death penalty.

During a clause-by-clause consideration of the Bill, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, put the amendment on the death penalty to a voice vote and ruled that the “ayes” had it.

But Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) argued that matters of life and death should not be treated hurriedly.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *