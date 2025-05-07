The Senate has set up an 18-member committee saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the activities of the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.).

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this during the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Akpabio said that the committee was instituted in a bid to strengthen transparency and accountability in the state’s governance.

Akpabio named Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele as chairman of the committee.

He also stressed the imperative of the committee’s mandate, stating that its role is critical in ensuring effective legislative oversight in Rivers State.

Akpabio also noted that the composition of the committee might be subject to review following further consultations.

The Senate President charged the committee to commence its oversight duties without delay, stressing the urgency of their assignment and reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to upholding democratic processes in Rivers State.

Members of the committee include Senators Adamu Aliero, Osita Izunaso, Osita Ngwu (South East), Kaka Shehu, Aminu Abass, Tokunbo Abiru, Adeniyi Adebire (Ondo), Sani Musa, Simon Lalong, Asuquo Ekpeyong, Adams Oshiomhole, Ireti Kingibe (Labour Party), Onyekachi, Idiat Adebule, Ide Dafinone, and Mohammed (APC, Jigawa), alongside the Clerk of the Senate.