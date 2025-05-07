Connect with us

Politics

Friedrich Merz emerges new German Chancellor after surviving historic defeat
Advertisement

Politics

I require no validation from political opportunists, Atiku answers Bwala

Politics

Senate inaugurates committee to oversee Rivers administrator

Politics

Hardship: I stopped watching television, reading newspapers – Tinubu

Politics

Oyo 2027: Uncertainty Looms Over Choice of Successor to Gov. Makinde

Politics

Gov. Alia appoints 2Face for mobilization toward 2023 second term election

Politics

2027: NANS breaks into factions over support for President Tinubu

Politics

Ahead of 2027: Tinubu's posters flood Imo; It's insulting, insensitive, political group reacts

Politics

Wike tenders apology to Tinubu as Rivers women walk out on first lady

Politics

LG polls: Lagos APC okays 432 chairmanship aspirants for primaries

Politics

Friedrich Merz emerges new German Chancellor after surviving historic defeat

Published

21 mins ago

on

Friedrich Merz emerges new German Chancellor after surviving historic defeat

Friedrich Merz has been elected as the new Chancellor of Germany following a historic second vote in the Bundestag on Tuesday.

The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) garnered 325 votes, surpassing the needed 316-vote threshold, after initially coming short in the first round, according to RT.

The vote was characterised by intense negotiations and closed-door parleys between the two rounds.

CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn implored lawmakers to take responsibility, saying, “All of Europe, perhaps even the entire world, is watching this second round of voting. I appeal to everyone to be aware of this special responsibility.”

Merz faced hurdles from 289 MPs, many from the Left and Green parties. Bernd Baumann of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party faction described Merz’s initial failure as a “historic defeat,” while Green Party politician Renate Kuenast spoke of a “massive loss of authority” for the incoming chancellor.

The new CDU-SPD coalition has vowed to continue key elements of former Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s agenda, including support for Ukraine and increasing the military budget.

Germany’s previous three-way ruling coalition led by the SPD fell apart last November amid internal disputes on spending.

In a historic first, the Bundestag required a second vote to elect a chancellor, highlighting the complexities of Germany’s coalition politics.

Despite the challenges, Merz’s election marks a new chapter in German politics, with the country looking to stabilise its government and address pressing issues.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *