Friedrich Merz has been elected as the new Chancellor of Germany following a historic second vote in the Bundestag on Tuesday.

The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) garnered 325 votes, surpassing the needed 316-vote threshold, after initially coming short in the first round, according to RT.

The vote was characterised by intense negotiations and closed-door parleys between the two rounds.

CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn implored lawmakers to take responsibility, saying, “All of Europe, perhaps even the entire world, is watching this second round of voting. I appeal to everyone to be aware of this special responsibility.”

Merz faced hurdles from 289 MPs, many from the Left and Green parties. Bernd Baumann of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party faction described Merz’s initial failure as a “historic defeat,” while Green Party politician Renate Kuenast spoke of a “massive loss of authority” for the incoming chancellor.

The new CDU-SPD coalition has vowed to continue key elements of former Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s agenda, including support for Ukraine and increasing the military budget.

Germany’s previous three-way ruling coalition led by the SPD fell apart last November amid internal disputes on spending.

In a historic first, the Bundestag required a second vote to elect a chancellor, highlighting the complexities of Germany’s coalition politics.

Despite the challenges, Merz’s election marks a new chapter in German politics, with the country looking to stabilise its government and address pressing issues.