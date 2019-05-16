Senate confirms Emefiele for second term

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday, confirmed the reappointment of Mr Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 8 submitted the CBN governor’s name to the upper legislative chamber having nominated him for another five-year tenure.

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senator Adebayo Ibrahim-led Senate Committee on Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions that screened Emefiele.

The lawmakers had at plenary on Tuesday referred the President’s letter to the Banking committee for further legislative action.

The Committee thereafter screened Emefiele on Wednesday and recommended him for reappointment as CBN Governor.