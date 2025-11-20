Segun Awolowo, grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, dies at 62

Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following reports that Mr Segun Awolowo, grandson of the late sage and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has passed away at the age of 62.

Confirming his death in a statement issued on Thursday, the family described him as a devoted patriot and the anchor of their home.

The statement read: “With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather – Olusegun Awolowo.

“He was the world’s most phenomenal husband, father and grandfather — steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family. A painfully loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion and unwavering commitment. He was a true family man, a great friend, a wonderful servant of God and a deeply beautiful human being.

“He loved his family.

He loved his work.

He loved his country.

“And he lived every day with purpose, humility and a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

“We are shattered by this loss, but forever grateful for his life, his legacy and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Advertisement

Awolowo, a lawyer and prominent public servant, was the only son of the late Abah Folawiyo. Widely respected for his leadership and intellect, he was best known for serving as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) from 2013 to 2021. In July 2021, he assumed the presidency of the National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) of ECOWAS member states.

Born on 27 September 1963, Olusegun Awolowo Jr. came into the world two months after the death of his father, Segun Awolowo Sr., who died in a car accident at just 25. He spent his early years under the guardianship of his aunt, Mrs Tola Oyediran (née Awolowo), and her husband, Prof. Kayode Oyediran.

He attended Mayhill Convent School, where he was schoolmate to future Second Lady, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, before proceeding to Igbobi College, Yaba, and later Government College, Ibadan. He obtained his Law degree (LLB) from Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye (now Olabisi Onabanjo University) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 1989.

Awolowo’s professional life spanned both legal practice and public administration. He worked at Abayomi Sogbesan & Co. and GOK Ajayi & Co. before joining President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Matters and Due Diligence. Under President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he served within the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as Secretary for Social Development and Secretary of Transport from 2007 to 2011.

After returning briefly to private practice, he was appointed NEPC chief executive by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013, with President Muhammadu Buhari renewing his tenure in 2018.

During his leadership at the NEPC, Awolowo championed the landmark Zero Oil Plan, designed to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil and grow non-oil exports to generate $30 billion in foreign exchange earnings. Under his watch, NEPC signed a groundbreaking $1 billion Memorandum of Understanding with AFREXIM Bank and NEXIM Bank at the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair in Cairo in 2018. The Council also pursued strategic partnerships, including one with Shoprite, to take Nigerian-made products to markets across Africa and beyond.

Awolowo is survived by his wife and children. His daughter, Seun, is recognised for her advocacy through Teach-A-Girl Nigeria and as founder of Leads Africa and 3D Living Moments.