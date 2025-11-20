Full List: Nnamdi Kanu Convicted on Seven Terrorism Charges, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

The Federal High Court in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), guilty on all seven terrorism-related charges brought against him by the Federal Government. He has subsequently been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, Justice James Omotosho outlined the charges, which include acts of terrorism, leading a proscribed organisation, inciting violence, and threatening or killing security personnel. The court also cited Kanu’s broadcasts and activities aimed at destabilising the South-East and promoting the secessionist agenda of Biafra.

According to court documents, the seven counts Kanu was convicted of are as follows:

Count 1: Broadcasting preparations in 2014–2015 via Radio Biafra to secede parts of the South-East, South-South, Kogi, and Benue States and form the “Republic of Biafra.”

Count 2: On April 28, 2015, broadcasting defamatory statements against President Muhammadu Buhari, including false allegations of paedophilia and terrorism.

Count 3: Importing and keeping a concealed radio transmitter in Anambra State in 2015 to facilitate IPOB broadcasts.

Count 4: Between 2018 and 2021, operating as a member of IPOB, a proscribed organisation, while broadcasting via Radio Biafra.

Count 5: On April 22, 2021, inciting IPOB members to target security personnel and their families through Radio Biafra broadcasts.

Count 6: On May 16, 2021, issuing threats via Radio Biafra stating, “In 2 weeks’ time, what will happen will shake the world… people will die… the whole world will stand still.”

Count 7: On May 31, 2021, enforcing a sit-at-home order, warning violators to “write his/her will,” causing banks, schools, markets, and transport services to shut down.

The court held that Kanu’s actions posed serious threats to public safety, security, and national stability. The ruling closes a decade-long trial that has seen multiple appeals, adjournments, and widespread national and international attention.