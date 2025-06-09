Connect with us

Business

SEC warns against investing in Punisher Coin ($PUN)
Advertisement

Business

Investors gain N1.8trn in one week as bourse returns 2.57% WtD

Business

Manufacturers seek urgent interventions to save real sector

Business

High cost of rams, others dampen Muslims’ Sallah

Business

Cocoa: Uncertainty grips exporters, farmers over $4bn export earnings

Business

Oil firms eye next goldmine in Nigeria's burgeoning power sector

Business

Shettima to launch national asset restoration programme with tractor recovery project in Borno

Business

Experts worry as states, LGs’ bank debts hit N4tn

Business

Gov Abiodun commissions the first digital innovation park in Southern Nigeria

Business

Savannah Energy reports strong FY 2024 results with 21% growth in 2P reserves at Nigeria’s Uquo field

Business

SEC warns against investing in Punisher Coin ($PUN)

Published

38 mins ago

on

SEC warns against investing in Punisher Coin ($PUN)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Nigerians against investing in an unauthorized presale of Crypto coin termed “PUNISHER COIN” also known as “$PUN”.

In a notice on the official website of SEC, the commission stated thus:

“The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been drawn to several online publications advertising an unauthorized presale of Crypto coin termed “PUNISHER COIN” aka “$PUN”.

The Commission hereby informs the public that the promoters or issuers of “PUNISHER COIN” aka “$PUN” are NOT REGISTERED to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian Capital Market, and also PUNISHER COIN ($PUN) is not approved by the Commission for issuance to the public.

Preliminary investigations revealed that PUNISHER COIN ($PUN) is a Meme coin. Meme coins generally have no use case, intrinsic value or tangible projects backing them. Any attributed value to meme coin is usually linked to its promoters or the community effort which most often than not are susceptible to pump and dump schemes (a form of fraudulent activity that involves promoters spreading false or misleading information to create a buying frenzy that “pumps” up the price of a ‘coin’ and then “dumps” the coin by selling their own coins at the inflated price. Once the promoters dump their coins and stop hyping the coin, the coin price typically falls and investors lose money).

Accordingly, the public is advised to refrain from engaging in the purported presale of PUNISHER COIN ($PUN) as any person who invests in the scheme, does so at his/her own risk.

The Commission similarly reminds the investing public of the need to always VERIFY the authenticity of crypto/virtual or digital assets, the registration status of their promoters and trading platforms via the Commission’s dedicated portal: https://home.sec.gov.ng/fintech-and-innovation-hub-finport/registered-fintech-operators/ before engaging in any form of virtual or digital assets investment”.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *