The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Nigerians against investing in an unauthorized presale of Crypto coin termed “PUNISHER COIN” also known as “$PUN”.

In a notice on the official website of SEC, the commission stated thus:

“The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been drawn to several online publications advertising an unauthorized presale of Crypto coin termed “PUNISHER COIN” aka “$PUN”.

The Commission hereby informs the public that the promoters or issuers of “PUNISHER COIN” aka “$PUN” are NOT REGISTERED to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian Capital Market, and also PUNISHER COIN ($PUN) is not approved by the Commission for issuance to the public.

Preliminary investigations revealed that PUNISHER COIN ($PUN) is a Meme coin. Meme coins generally have no use case, intrinsic value or tangible projects backing them. Any attributed value to meme coin is usually linked to its promoters or the community effort which most often than not are susceptible to pump and dump schemes (a form of fraudulent activity that involves promoters spreading false or misleading information to create a buying frenzy that “pumps” up the price of a ‘coin’ and then “dumps” the coin by selling their own coins at the inflated price. Once the promoters dump their coins and stop hyping the coin, the coin price typically falls and investors lose money).

Accordingly, the public is advised to refrain from engaging in the purported presale of PUNISHER COIN ($PUN) as any person who invests in the scheme, does so at his/her own risk.

The Commission similarly reminds the investing public of the need to always VERIFY the authenticity of crypto/virtual or digital assets, the registration status of their promoters and trading platforms via the Commission’s dedicated portal: https://home.sec.gov.ng/fintech-and-innovation-hub-finport/registered-fintech-operators/ before engaging in any form of virtual or digital assets investment”.