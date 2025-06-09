Connect with us

Investors gain N1.8trn in one week as bourse returns 2.57% WtD
Investors gain N1.8trn in one week as bourse returns 2.57% WtD

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note as the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation grew by 2.57% week on week to 114,616.75 points and N72.275 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 3.2 billion units of shares were traded in 64,155 deals, valued at N78 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 53 stocks emerged as gainers against 43 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

OANDO led other gainers in the course of last week with 25.77% growth, closing at N56.85 from the previous close of N45.20.

LASACO, MULTIVERSE, Cornerstone Insurance and FIRSTHOLDCO grew their share prices by 21.62%, 20.39%, 19.51% and 17.60% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include MAY & BAKER 16.95%, FIDSON 14.18%, MTN NIGERIA 13.96%, CHAMPION BREWERIES 13.24% and INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES 12.89% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

ABC TRANSPORT led other price decliners, shedding 18.64% of its share price to close at N2.40 from the previous close of N2.95.

JULIUS BERGER, LEGEND INTERNET, LIVESTOCK FEEDS and ETRANZACT shed 13.50%, 13.31%, 12.23% and 11.76% respectively.

Other top 10 price decliners include: LEARNAFRICA (10.64%), CONOIL (10.00%), NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOURMILLS (9.97%), TRANSCORP HOTEL (9.97%) and CUTIX (9.94%) respectively.

