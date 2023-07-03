SEC to enlighten FRSC officers on capital market

In a bid to ensure that more Nigerians are educated on the activities of the capital market and thereby developing the market and attracting more investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to hold an awareness programme tagged “Investor Safety” for the Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps across the Formation of the Corps across the Federation.

The event which is the third in the series of sensitizing officers of the FRSC is to hold on July 5th, 2023 in Enugu, Lagos, Osun, Port-Harcourt and Benin, respectively.

According to a statement by the SEC, the officers would be exposed to knowledge on investments available in the capital market, identifying and avoiding Ponzi schemes, the roles and functions of the SEC, Non-Interest Finance, and complaints management framework.

“The Commission is organizing the event in collaboration with the Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) to also expose the Officers to legitimate channels of investments and the Association of Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) to address issues that relate to investments and unclaimed dividends and other related matters.

“This enlightenment programme is part of our commitment to developing the capital market, appraising investors of the products available in the market as well as our functions and roles in restoring investors’ confidence” SEC stated.

The first tranche of the programme was held on November 30, 2022, at the SEC Head Office Abuja for the Abuja Sector Command of FRSC with over 50 officers in attendance. Participants shared experiences on their investments in the capital market pre-2008 meltdown and on Ponzi schemes.

On May 9, 2023, the second phase of the programme was organised for other officers in six (6) Formations of the Corps which are in Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kwara and Bauchi States.