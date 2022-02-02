From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Commercial Banks in Umuahia and Aba metropolis sealed on the orders of Revenue court sitting in Umuahia, have been opened for business this week.

Among the commercial houses still closed is a popular Relaxation centre , De Latino Resort, which is still under lock and key in Umuahia.

Costomers to these commercial banks had found it difficult to cope with the situation.

One of them (name withheld) told BusinessHallmark that he had to go borrowing to meet-up with his business. Another who wedded last Saturday said he made some withdrawals using his ATM card. Most of the Banks along the Bank Road in Umuahia, including ACCESS bank, Fidelity, First Bank and others were affected in the sealing.

In the case of the Access Bank, the Revenue Court sitting in Umuahia presided over by Justice C C Nwakanma had ordered the sealing of the premises of the Bank in Umuahia, Abia state ,till further notice.

Justice Nwakanma gave the order while delivering judgement on suit No_ Hu/ 173/2020 filed by the Abia State Government against the Access Bank over non-payment of the sum of One Hundred and Eight-two Million, one Hundred and fifty five thousand, five hundred Naira (N182,155, 500’00 ) only in respect of the infrastructural Development Levy.

The warrant of distress against the Defendant’s premises in Abia State subsist until the said amount owed by the Bank is fully paid to Abia state government.

According to the suit, the total sum compromise of Levies in respect of the bank’s mast, base station for it’s Main office, and branches as well as penalty and interests which accumulated between 2011 and 2019 as claimed by the Abia State Board of Internal Revenue,

BusinessHallmark understands that Access, EcoBank, First bank, Fidelity and other Banks , including some Recreational Resort centres had remained under Lock and key across Abia State since the 20th of January, over a similar order by the court as initiated by the Abia State Internal Revenue service.

. A reliable source in Board of Internal Revenue in Umuahia hinted that most of thye affected sealed houses have been owing since 2019, saying that such necessitated their going to the Federal and State Revenue courts to compel defaulters to pay

