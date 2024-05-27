Scores feared dead as hoodlums attack Lagos police station

Scores of people are feared killed following an invasion of a police station at Ipaja Police Station in Lagos by more than 100 hoodlums.

Reports said the attack resulted in a gun battle between the thugs and police officers during which several of the thugs who launched the attack were killed.

The incident caused fear among residents as the attack resulted in a subsequent exchange of gunfire.

Police personnel have been dispatched to the area for reinforcement.

More later…

