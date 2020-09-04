Adebayo Obajemu

Standard Chartered bank in it’s desire to deepen e- commerce solutions in the country has initiated ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign

In collaboration with Visa, the bank says it is giving consumers an opportunity to enjoy numerous rewards through the new ‘Safe is Smart’ campaign.

It said it came up with the idea having taken into cognisance the impact of the pandemic.

The initiative , according to the bank, will provide consumers and merchants with smart ideas and e-payments solutions that will not only protect them online but also drive sustainability, business survival and recovery in the e-payments ecosystem.

It said the campaign will allow consumers to enjoy unique benefits such as zero transfer fees and surcharges at point of sales, points earned using the Standard Chartered 360 rewards program – all with the convenience and security of Visa debit cards, QR payments or transactions done using the Standard Chartered Digital Banking mobile app.

These benefits are available to consumers for e-commerce transactions such as online grocery shopping, entertainment and lifestyle needs, essentials and treats, including e-learning subscriptions.

To get started, simply pay online with your Standard Chartered Visa Debit card with zero transaction fees! New customers can also enjoy these benefits by easily opening an account via the Standard Chartered Digital banking mobile app by providing your BVN details and uploading a selfie!