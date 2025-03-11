ROGEAP, Ecobank Nigeria to host entrepreneurship training for Solar SMEs in Abuja

The Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, has announced a three-day Entrepreneurship Business Training (EBT) Workshop for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the solar energy sector. This training, scheduled for March 10-12, 2025, will take place in Abuja.

The workshop aims to empower 50 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the essential technical, financial, and business management skills needed to succeed in the rapidly growing renewable energy industry. Through this initiative, participants will gain in-depth knowledge of the off-grid solar value chain, quality assurance, environmental and social risk management, business model development, and access to financial opportunities such as ROGEAP grants and credit lines.

Key Training Modules Include:

Understanding the structure of ROGEAP and available grant opportunities.

Introduction to off-grid solar systems and their applications.

Solar product quality assurance and compliance with industry standards.

Business Model Canvas and business plan creation.

Strategies for expanding business operations and entering new markets.

Accessing ROGEAP credit lines and financial guarantees.

The training will be facilitated by expert trainers from ROGEAP, Ecobank, and other industry specialists, offering tailored and high-impact learning experiences.

“This workshop is a crucial step toward advancing sustainable energy access and business growth in Nigeria. By equipping SMEs with the right tools and knowledge, we are empowering them to drive economic development while expanding access to clean energy solutions,” said Salamatu Baba Tunzwang , ESF Team Lead at ROGEAP.

“At Ecobank, we are excited about this collaboration. The workshop aligns with our ongoing efforts to support SME growth. This training will be invaluable for our SME customers involved in solar installations and sales. It complements our ELLEVATE Program and Single Market Trade Hub, providing them with access to customized financial products, digital tools, and strategic guidance to expand into broader markets,” added Tunde Dawodu, Divisional Head, FCT / North Ecobank Nigeria.

Selected participants from Ecobank Nigeria’s network will attend the training in person.