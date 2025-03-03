Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State Governor, says he is not scared of anything, and will always stand by the people, no matter the situation.

Fubara said despite the continuing antagonism against his administration, the course of governance is irreversible, and victory is assured for the state.

The Governor who spoke while inaugurating the Rivers State Government House Staff Quarters, reconstructed by his administration, along Forces Avenue (opposite Government House) in Old GRA, Port Harcourt on Monday, said the worst that can happen is removing him from office, while pointing out that it will neither stop him from existing as a human nor leaving the earth.

“Our back is not on anybody, it is on God. I want to thank you for your support, and assure you that, if there is one person on this planet Earth that will continue to stand by you, I will be that person,” he said.

“I assure you that I will lead you with honour, I will lead you with respect, and I will lead you with integrity, knowing that when I leave here, I will have questions to answer if I am called upon 20 – 30 years from today. I want to be proud to defend my position. So, I thank you and assure you that I will not disappoint you.”

Fubara emphasised that no matter how much the adversaries have tried to fool the State, the time has fully come for Rivers people to take their destinies into their hands.

The Governor, who clarified that he has never subscribed to violence or asked people to indulge in lawless acts, warned that his administration will not look away when haters of the state struggle to unleash violence in the State.

“No matter how we’ve been fooled in this state, it has gotten to a point when the people have to decide to take their destinies into their hands,” he said.

“In as much as I don’t subscribe to violence when the time comes for us to take a decision, I will lead the course for that decision. Let me say it again: I am not scared of anything. The worst that will happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth? Is it going to stop me from existing?

“So, I am not even bothered about that. But the right thing must be done and must be said when the opportunity is given to us. Let me thank everyone, especially our youths. Be strong, don’t be perturbed. I assure you, at the right time, you will hear from us.”

Governor Fubara explained why it has to be on record and known by everybody that the interest of Rivers State remains his top priority, quickly emphasising that he will not hesitate to pay the supreme price if necessary.

But, Fubara noted that his strength is in the Supreme God and all Rivers people who love the state, and are interested in its progress and peace, counselling them to know that there is honour and glory in fighting gallantly, being on the side of truth.

The Rivers governor pointed attention to the Holy Scripture, quoting Philippians 3 verses 18-19, which said, “For as I have often told you before, and now, I tell you again, even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their destiny is destruction, and their god is in their stomach, and their glory is in their shame, their mind is set on earthly things only.

“Just like the word said, we are not after our stomach, we are after the joy of our people, that at the end of the day, what will count for us is the lives that we have touched genuinely, the legacy we leave that will speak for us, that will open doors for our children, the generations yet unborn.

“Knowing that and having that in mind spurs us; it forces me, as a person, to stand on the side of right, to do good, to stand on the side of the truth that even if anybody calls me tomorrow, I should be bold to defend my actions.

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara expressed delight that his administration was foresighted in conceiving, executing, and, by the special grace of God, dedicating it to the glory of God for the workers’ use.

In his address, Chief of Staff, Government House, Edison Ehie, thanked the Governor for embarking on the reconstruction of the project and for tastefully furnishing the facility to make workers’ lives comfortable.

Providing the project description, Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Chukwuma Ndudi Augustine, said the project was awarded to Monier Construction Company (MCC) on June 6, 2024, and today, government staff will have more comfortable accommodation that will positively impact their productivity.

He stated, “The Government House Staff Quarters has six rooms of two bedrooms, 11 rooms of one bedroom, 11 numbers of Boys Quarters. Hostel A has 32 bed spaces; Hostel B has 30 bed spaces. There is a canteen, cafeteria, gymnasium – fitness centre where staff will be exercising themselves, mini basketball court, a soundproof power generating plant, water tank. The contract is completed, and the contract sum is fully paid.