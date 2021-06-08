OBINNA EZUGWU

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), says it has, after a review of the recent resignation of Gen. Obi Umahi (rtd), the Chairman of the Security Advisory Committee, created by the South-East Governors Forum, it wishes to state, among other things, that it’s now clear that there is poverty of leadership in South East governors’ forum.

Umahi had yesterday, tendered his resignation from the zone’s security committee meant to foresee the setting up of Ebube Agu, a regional security outfit, citing lack of funding and commitment from the governors.

Reacting to Umahi’s decision in a statement by chairman of its publicity bureau, Abia Onyike, the ADF said his resignation is further proof that governors of the South East are not serious about providing security in the zone.

“The resignation by Gen. Umahi has exposed the poverty of leadership in the South-East Governors Forum,” the ADF said. “The resignation further shows that Gen. Umahi must have been tired and embarrassed by his brothers’ (Dave Umahi) unending antics over the security issue in Igboland.”

Onyike said Umahi’s resignation, has vindicated the president of ADF, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, who was the first person to resign from the committee when he noticed that the governors were not ready to do the needful.

“This resignation has vindicated the position of the ADF President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala who was the first to resign as a member of the Security Advisory Committee in August, 2021 when he noticed the unpreparedness to implement the Ime-Obi Ohanaeze resolution of February, 2020 to set up the Regional Security Architecture,” the statement said.

“This development has sealed off expectations that the South East Governors can effectively brace up to the challenges of insecurity for the region.

“It also means that the people may have been abandoned to fend for themselves, since the so-called Ebubeagu Regional Security outfit which the Governors claimed to have created only partially started in Ebonyi and yet to commence in the other four South-East states.

“What is required now in Alaigbo is not a foreign based security outfit but one that is indigenous, and guided by the experience and wisdom of the stakeholders snd patriootic elders in Alaigbo and whoever say we don’t have such men in Alaigbo, must have their heads medically examined.”