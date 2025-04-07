Connect with us

Published

46 mins ago

on

Despite controversies, Oba Owoade  emerges at last as  46th Alaafin of Oyo

Despite the controversies that had trailed who becomes the new Alaafin of Oyo, after the demise of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola III, at last, Prince Abimbola Owoade, has emerged as the new Alaafin of Oyo at a colourful ceremony attended by who is who in Nigeria.

Oba Owoade, who had received the staff of office while the controversies over nomination and consultations were ongoing, formally mounted the throne of his forefathers, which put paid to further agitation and talks about his legitimacy to wear the coveted crown of the political seat of the Yoruba kingdom.

The ceremony, which took place at the Olivet Baptist High School ground,  was witnessed by  Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who was instrumental to Owoade’s ascension to the throne, and a host of dignitaries, including the Olubadan of Ibadan,  Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and Aare Oona Kankanfo of Yoruba, Iba Gani Adams,  and other top government officials across the South West and other parts of Nigeria.

The ancient town was agog  during the  coronation amidst  heavy security put in place by the government of Oyo State.

Oba Owoade, was presented with the staff of office and instrument of office on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan after which he went back to Canada, his base, before he finally came back home to observed the mandatory Ipebi confinement, which preceded his coronation as the  new Alaafin.

The compulsory 21-day traditional rites known as Oro Ipebi lasted till Saturday, March 29.

Since  Oba Owoade was installed,  congratulatory messages have been pouring  in  and lavish reception  and entertainments  have been going on all over the ancient and historical Yoruba town.

One of the moving messages  came from President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who highlighted the  significant of Oyo town and  the role of Alaafin in Yorubaland.

President Bola Tinubu described the coronation of Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade as a transformative moment in the history of the Oyo Kingdom.

The President  address was delivered at the  ceremony  by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

According to President  Tinubu “this historic occasion is not just a celebration for the great people of Oyo but for the entire Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole, because the stool  and the roles of  the Alaafin  are significant to cultural symbol of the entire Yoruba race”.

He  pointed out that the Alaafin’s, throne represents a bridge between the past and present.

“The new Alaafin assumes his responsibilities at a critical time for Nigeria, characterized by social and economic challenges.

“Traditional institutions like the Alaafin’s stool remain vital in fostering peace and promoting cultural identity,” the president pointed out.

“Let us remember the words of the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III: ‘A kingdom thrives when its people are united in purpose,” the president argued

“It is also noteworthy that Oyo State remains a priority in our Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in areas such as power supply, road networks, and agricultural development.

“As the new Alaafin, you stand on the threshold of history as the successor to Oba Adeyemi III, one of the most influential and longest-reigning monarchs in Yoruba history.

“His reign marked a period of cultural renaissance, political influence, and socio-economic development for Oyo Town, Oyo State, and the Yoruba nation at large.

Contested Choice

Meanwhile, as the  people of Oyo  jubilate over the coronation of their new monarch, Business HallMark was reliably informed that the coronation must have put an end to the crisis  among the Oyo Mesi (Kingmakers) and it is also hoped that series of legal tussles  before the coronation may be withdrawn  out of court.

But another source  argued that  legal tussles over chieftaincy  titles don’t  die so easily,  as other princes, who believed they were cheated during the selection process,  are likely to go on with the cases till  they are fought  to logical conclusion.

Before the Oyo State government on January 10 2025, announced Prince Owoade, there was in-fighting and crisis between Gov. Makinde and the Kingmakers (the Oyo Mesi) going underground, without the awareness of the general public, but immediately  the new Alaafin Owoade, a Canada based business man came into the limelight, what had been brewing underground blew open to the whole world and also turned subject of  altercations, base on the importance of the Alaafin stool to the entire  Yoruba race of the South Western  Region of Nigeria.

It was also the period  that the Kingmakers allegedly exposed the move by the governor  of tying to  induce them with car gifts in favour of his preferred  choice, which they claimed they rejected.

The Oyo  kingmakers  had totally and  still outrightly rejected governor, who accused them of bribery, vowed  that his wish and command should be towed.

What was worrisome  to many Yoruba people,  is not how Owoade  emerged or picked by the government  but  the way  Makinde had  railroaded him to the crown,  against the customs and traditions on how  an Oba is installed.

It was argued that before a staff of Office and certificate could be given to an Oba in Yorubaland,  there were procedures to be followed, while the staff of office and certificate  of office are supposed to be the last procedure as stamp of authority to rule.

Apart from other  traditional rites which ought to  be performed for him by the Oyo Mesi, there were other rites too to be performed,  at Ile- Ife,  which he has not done and which can’t  be done without the approval of the majority of the Oyo Mesi  who are now against his appointment.

A source hinted the Business Hallmark then that  unknown to many people, giving the staff of office has nothing to do with traditional rites.

The source further hinted  “the way the people are looking at the position of Alaafin in Yorubaland is greater than what they think of the title because  the Alaafin and the Ooni of Ife are the most revered  in Yorubaland and they both share many things in common.”

The threat by Makinde  has raised some fundamental questions if it was true that the he had earlier  consented  to the choice of the Kingmakers, before he changed his mind  following the  disagreement among the kingmakers over sharing of money said to have been offered  to them by  Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, who the kingmakers are still insisting is their choice  and whose name had been  originally forwarded to the governor on September 2022.

The kingmakers claimed that five out seven of them,  were opposed to  what they described as imposition  by Gov. Makinde

They declared Owoade’s imposition as  null and void, illegal and unlawful in a letter, through their counsel, Barrister Adekunle Sobaloju.

The five kingmakers who wrote Makinde to express their dissatisfaction on his action were, Bashorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Layinka; the Lagunna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Oyedepo, and the Akinniku of Oyo, High Chief Hamzat Yusuf.

The two others are Chief Wahab Oyetunji, the warrant chief standing in for Asipa of Oyo, and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, the warrant chief standing in for Alapinní of Oyo.

They insisted the only person they recommended on Sept. 30, 2022, by the majority of the kingmakers’ lawful votes as the next Alaafin, was Prince Lukman Gbadegesin.

“Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin, having obtained the majority of votes of the kingmakers present, was deemed appointed and his name was forwarded to Your Excellency as the candidate appointed by the kingmakers as Alaafin of Oyo for your approval, which you refused to approve for no disclosed reason at all,” the letter said.

“The kingmakers, thereafter, filed an action to stop Your Excellency from truncating the process, which culminated in the present appeal at the Court of Appeal,” they said.

