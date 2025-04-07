Despite controversies, Oba Owoade  emerges at last as  46th Alaafin of Oyo

Despite the controversies that had trailed who becomes the new Alaafin of Oyo, after the demise of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola III, at last, Prince Abimbola Owoade, has emerged as the new Alaafin of Oyo at a colourful ceremony attended by who is who in Nigeria.

Oba Owoade, who had received the staff of office while the controversies over nomination and consultations were ongoing, formally mounted the throne of his forefathers, which put paid to further agitation and talks about his legitimacy to wear the coveted crown of the political seat of the Yoruba kingdom.

The ceremony, which took place at the Olivet Baptist High School ground, was witnessed by Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who was instrumental to Owoade’s ascension to the throne, and a host of dignitaries, including the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and Aare Oona Kankanfo of Yoruba, Iba Gani Adams, and other top government officials across the South West and other parts of Nigeria.

The ancient town was agog during the coronation amidst heavy security put in place by the government of Oyo State.

Oba Owoade, was presented with the staff of office and instrument of office on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan after which he went back to Canada, his base, before he finally came back home to observed the mandatory Ipebi confinement, which preceded his coronation as the new Alaafin.

The compulsory 21-day traditional rites known as Oro Ipebi lasted till Saturday, March 29.

Since Oba Owoade was installed, congratulatory messages have been pouring in and lavish reception and entertainments have been going on all over the ancient and historical Yoruba town.

One of the moving messages came from President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who highlighted the significant of Oyo town and the role of Alaafin in Yorubaland.

President Bola Tinubu described the coronation of Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade as a transformative moment in the history of the Oyo Kingdom.

The President address was delivered at the ceremony by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

According to President Tinubu “this historic occasion is not just a celebration for the great people of Oyo but for the entire Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole, because the stool and the roles of the Alaafin are significant to cultural symbol of the entire Yoruba race”.

He pointed out that the Alaafin’s, throne represents a bridge between the past and present.

“The new Alaafin assumes his responsibilities at a critical time for Nigeria, characterized by social and economic challenges.

“Traditional institutions like the Alaafin’s stool remain vital in fostering peace and promoting cultural identity,” the president pointed out.

“Let us remember the words of the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III: ‘A kingdom thrives when its people are united in purpose,” the president argued

“It is also noteworthy that Oyo State remains a priority in our Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in areas such as power supply, road networks, and agricultural development.

“As the new Alaafin, you stand on the threshold of history as the successor to Oba Adeyemi III, one of the most influential and longest-reigning monarchs in Yoruba history.

“His reign marked a period of cultural renaissance, political influence, and socio-economic development for Oyo Town, Oyo State, and the Yoruba nation at large.

Contested Choice

Meanwhile, as the people of Oyo jubilate over the coronation of their new monarch, Business HallMark was reliably informed that the coronation must have put an end to the crisis among the Oyo Mesi (Kingmakers) and it is also hoped that series of legal tussles before the coronation may be withdrawn out of court.

But another source argued that legal tussles over chieftaincy titles don’t die so easily, as other princes, who believed they were cheated during the selection process, are likely to go on with the cases till they are fought to logical conclusion.

Before the Oyo State government on January 10 2025, announced Prince Owoade, there was in-fighting and crisis between Gov. Makinde and the Kingmakers (the Oyo Mesi) going underground, without the awareness of the general public, but immediately the new Alaafin Owoade, a Canada based business man came into the limelight, what had been brewing underground blew open to the whole world and also turned subject of altercations, base on the importance of the Alaafin stool to the entire Yoruba race of the South Western Region of Nigeria.

It was also the period that the Kingmakers allegedly exposed the move by the governor of tying to induce them with car gifts in favour of his preferred choice, which they claimed they rejected.

The Oyo kingmakers had totally and still outrightly rejected governor, who accused them of bribery, vowed that his wish and command should be towed.

What was worrisome to many Yoruba people, is not how Owoade emerged or picked by the government but the way Makinde had railroaded him to the crown, against the customs and traditions on how an Oba is installed.

It was argued that before a staff of Office and certificate could be given to an Oba in Yorubaland, there were procedures to be followed, while the staff of office and certificate of office are supposed to be the last procedure as stamp of authority to rule.

Apart from other traditional rites which ought to be performed for him by the Oyo Mesi, there were other rites too to be performed, at Ile- Ife, which he has not done and which can’t be done without the approval of the majority of the Oyo Mesi who are now against his appointment.

A source hinted the Business Hallmark then that unknown to many people, giving the staff of office has nothing to do with traditional rites.

The source further hinted “the way the people are looking at the position of Alaafin in Yorubaland is greater than what they think of the title because the Alaafin and the Ooni of Ife are the most revered in Yorubaland and they both share many things in common.”

The threat by Makinde has raised some fundamental questions if it was true that the he had earlier consented to the choice of the Kingmakers, before he changed his mind following the disagreement among the kingmakers over sharing of money said to have been offered to them by Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, who the kingmakers are still insisting is their choice and whose name had been originally forwarded to the governor on September 2022.

The kingmakers claimed that five out seven of them, were opposed to what they described as imposition by Gov. Makinde

They declared Owoade’s imposition as null and void, illegal and unlawful in a letter, through their counsel, Barrister Adekunle Sobaloju.

The five kingmakers who wrote Makinde to express their dissatisfaction on his action were, Bashorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Layinka; the Lagunna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Oyedepo, and the Akinniku of Oyo, High Chief Hamzat Yusuf.

The two others are Chief Wahab Oyetunji, the warrant chief standing in for Asipa of Oyo, and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, the warrant chief standing in for Alapinní of Oyo.

They insisted the only person they recommended on Sept. 30, 2022, by the majority of the kingmakers’ lawful votes as the next Alaafin, was Prince Lukman Gbadegesin.

“Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin, having obtained the majority of votes of the kingmakers present, was deemed appointed and his name was forwarded to Your Excellency as the candidate appointed by the kingmakers as Alaafin of Oyo for your approval, which you refused to approve for no disclosed reason at all,” the letter said.

“The kingmakers, thereafter, filed an action to stop Your Excellency from truncating the process, which culminated in the present appeal at the Court of Appeal,” they said.