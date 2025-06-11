Reality Star’s Estranged Husband, Simon Guobadia, Deported to Nigeria

Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of reality television star Porsha Williams, has been deported from the United States to Nigeria after spending several months in immigration detention.

The 61-year-old businessman, known for his appearances alongside Williams on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was reportedly held at the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia following his arrest by U.S. immigration authorities earlier this year. A source close to Guobadia confirmed that he was recently flown back to Nigeria.

Guobadia, who first entered the U.S. in 1982, is said to have overstayed his visa on multiple occasions—an issue that ultimately prevented him from acquiring American citizenship. His immigration status became a central issue earlier this year, leading to his detention and subsequent deportation.

Despite the ordeal, sources say Guobadia remains “in good spirits” and has launched a T-shirt business aimed at raising awareness about the challenges faced by individuals caught up in immigration detention.

There are also reports that Guobadia is seeking to meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump, although the purpose of such a meeting has not been disclosed.

Guobadia’s deportation comes amid ongoing divorce proceedings with Porsha Williams, who filed for divorce in February 2024 after just 15 months of marriage. The legal case had faced delays due to his detention but is now expected to proceed via video conferencing, given his location in Nigeria.

Guobadia, a dual citizen of Nigeria and Benin Republic, had built a profile in Atlanta’s business and entertainment circles prior to his legal troubles. His marriage to Williams, a fan favorite on the Real Housewives franchise, drew widespread media attention.

As of now, representatives for Porsha Williams have not publicly commented on the deportation or the status of the divorce proceedings.