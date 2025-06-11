19-year-old Nigerian artiste beaten to death in Ghana over alleged fund dispute

A 19-year-old aspiring Nigerian artiste, simply identified as Destiny, has reportedly been beaten to death in Ghana over a financial dispute linked to a business venture.

The tragic incident occurred on May 28 in Ghana’s Volta Region, where Destiny had relocated in pursuit of education and career opportunities. He was said to have been lured to Ghana by a fellow Nigerian, whom he regarded as a “street brother.”

According to sources familiar with the incident, a yet-to-be-identified Nigerian man, said to be one of those who facilitated Destiny’s relocation, accused him of diverting funds from a business he was introduced to. The man, accompanied by two others, allegedly stormed Destiny’s apartment to confront him about the missing money.

When Destiny reportedly failed to provide the answers they wanted, the confrontation turned violent. He was severely assaulted and left in the apartment, where he later died from the injuries sustained during the beating.

“Destiny went to Ghana to further his education. The same people who helped him secure an apartment and introduced him to the business turned on him. They accused him of withholding some money and beat him mercilessly,” a source close to the family told our correspondent, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The source added that the suspects fled the scene after realizing Destiny was unresponsive. Days later, Ghanaian police were alerted and reportedly discovered the lifeless body in the apartment.

Another source lamented the lack of arrests since the incident, urging the authorities to act swiftly. “No suspect has been arrested so far. We just want justice for Destiny,” the source said.

In a video seen by our correspondent, the young man is heard introducing himself and sharing his dreams: “I am Destiny and I am a streamer from Nigeria. I want to apply to Streamers University, and this will be a great joy for me, my mother, and everybody. I am also an artiste and a gamer. I do all sorts of things.”

Destiny, who hailed from Edo State, was remembered as a vibrant, multi-talented youth with dreams of building a better life through education and creativity. His untimely death has left family and friends devastated and demanding justice.