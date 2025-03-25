Realignment: Another PDP member in Abia assembly dumps party for LP

Another member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Abia State House of Assembly and member representing Isuikwuato state constituency, Lucky Nweke Johnson has resigned from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the Labour Party (LP).

He becomes the second PDP member in the State House of Assembly to ditch PDP for Labour Party in recent times.

Hon. Johnson in a letter he addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, said he quit PDP because of the crisis the party is facing at the national and state levels.

The Lawmaker justified his decision to join LP, stressing that it was informed by Governor Alex Otti’s sterling performance in office.

Johnson who said he took the decision after consulting with his constituents, requested that he be henceforth addressed as a member of the Labour Party.

Recall that in February, the member representing Isiala Ngwa South state constituency, Rowland Dennis resigned from PDP and joined the LP.

The development was criticised by Abia State chapter of the PDP.