Published

6 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Rivers sole administrator appoints Ibibia Worika  SSG; head of service resigns

The sole administrator of Rivers State,  retired Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ekwe Ibas, has appointed Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the State Government.

The sole administrator made this known  in a statement on Tuesday.

“His Excellency, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.) CFR, the Administrator of Rivers State, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), the statement disclosed

“He holds a Ph.D. in International Environmental and Comparative Petroleum Law & Policy from the University of Dundee, United Kingdom, and has served in prestigious roles across academia, international organizations, and government advisory capacities.

“Professor Worika’s appointment reflects the Administrator’s commitment to harnessing the great human capital of the Rivers’ people to work with him to achieve the much-needed Peace, Stability and Security.”

In a separate statement, Ibas disclosed  the resignation of George Nwaeke as head of service (HoS).

“His Excellency, The Administrator appreciates the immense contributions he has shown this administration in the short period he served and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” the statement reads.

“In the interim, Dr Mrs Iyingi Brown, Permanent Secretary Welfare, Office of the Head of Service has been appointed in acting capacity until a new Head of Service is appointed.

“While congratulating her on her appointment, the Administrator assures the people of Rivers State of his commitment to Neutrality, Peace and Stability.”

Ibas was sworn in as administrator by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 19, following the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

